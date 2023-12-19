9 Healthy Office Snacks to Boost Mental Wellness

19 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Berries- A perfect office snack to get your antioxidant fix and repair damaged cells.

Coffee- Caffeine in coffee stimulates the central nervous system and improves mental performance.

Dark Chocolate- It helps in reducing stress, anxiety, and improves symptoms of clinical depression.

Greek Yogurt- It will curb your hunger and reduce mental issues like stress or anxiety.

Green Tea- It includes amino acids that are considered beneficial for inducing calm and peace.

Nuts- Almonds and other nuts contain a variety of goodies that promote mental wellness.

Popcorn- A perfect go-to office snack that boosts serotine level, making us feel happier and more relaxed.

Seeds- One can greatly benefit from eating a bowl of seeds to combat depression and anxiety.

Whole Grains- High-fibre carbohydrates like whole grains help in fighting depression and promote healthy sleep patterns.

