9 Heart-Touching Novels On Best Friends To Lovers
14 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry- Alex and Poppy couldn't be more different. Although, they're also best friends, and have gone on yearly summer vacations together since college.
The Cheat Sheet by Sarah Adams- Romantic interest where Nathan is attempting to use a cheat sheet to get his best friend Bree to fall in love with him.
Just Friends by Sumrit Shahi- The book addresses one of the most common questions ‘can a guy and a girl be just friends?’
Addicted to You by Becca Richie and Krista Ritchie- The childhood pals who grew up together despite their shared addiction.
Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren- A story of companionship and initial passion, grief, and discovering your true love.
Lovelight Farms by B.K. Borison- A sweet romantic comedy featuring a data analyst and a farm owner. It is a perfect novel who are interested in happily ever after .
Him by Elle Kennedy and Sarina Bowen- Jamie Canning tries to understand how he lost his best friend.
Sincerely, Carter by Whitney Gracia Williams- Since the fourth or fifth grade, Arizona and Carter have been best friends. Let’s see where the life takes them.
Tears of the Moon by Nora Roberts- Shawn Gallagher is a gifted songwriter who loses himself in wonder and reverie every day, blind to the ways of the world and the tricks of women.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Achievements Of India’s First Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru