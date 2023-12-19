9 Immunity-Boosting Yoga Asanas to Treat Winter Cough
Setu Bandhasana pose stretches the chest, neck and spine. It also helps alleviate asthma, high blood pressure and sinusitis.
Matsyasana helps provide relief from respiratory orders and tones the pituitary and pineal glands.
Dhanurasana helps open up the chest, neck and shoulders. It also helps people with renal (kidney) disorders.
Viparita Karani improves the blood flow and helps in overcoming headaches and backache.
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) enhances blood circulation, relieves cold and reduces fatigue.
Kapal Bhati helps unclog the respiratory tract, improves blood circulation and uplifts mind.
Hastapadasna pose improves the blood flow and relieves the tension in the body. It also helps treat the winter cold and cough naturally.
