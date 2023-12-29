9 Incredible Books Based On True Events

29 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Anon Pls. by Deuxmoi with Jessica Goodman- An imagined story about how the celebrity gossip Instagram page Deuxmoi was started.

By Her Own Design by Piper Huguley- The Struggle of "Hidden Figure" Ann Cole Lowe to design and deliver Jacqueline Kennedy's wedding gown.

Code Name Hélène, by Ariel Lawhon

Lady Joker Volume 1, by Kaoru Takamura- A prime illustration of how the best crime fiction explains why crimes occur.

Sister Mother Warrior by Vanessa Riley- A detailed novel about the Haitian Revolution that is based on the real-life experiences of two remarkable women.

Take My Hand, by Dolen Perkins-Valdez- It is inspired by the sisters' authentic tale, who are currently in their sixties.

The Acrobat by Edward J. Delaney- Grant takes readers on a journey of discovery driven by LSD, while The Acrobat takes them through his shattered upbringing.

The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont- A captivating book about murder, retaliation, heartbreak, and star-crossed lovers.

Winter Work by Dan Fesperman- An intriguing thriller set in an upside-down society when the Berlin Wall came down.

