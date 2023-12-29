9 Incredible Books Based On True Events
29 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Anon Pls. by Deuxmoi with Jessica Goodman- An imagined story about how the celebrity gossip Instagram page Deuxmoi was started.
By Her Own Design by Piper Huguley- The Struggle of "Hidden Figure" Ann Cole Lowe to design and deliver Jacqueline Kennedy's wedding gown.
Code Name Hélène, by Ariel Lawhon
Lady Joker Volume 1, by Kaoru Takamura- A prime illustration of how the best crime fiction explains why crimes occur.
Sister Mother Warrior by Vanessa Riley- A detailed novel about the Haitian Revolution that is based on the real-life experiences of two remarkable women.
Take My Hand, by Dolen Perkins-Valdez- It is inspired by the sisters' authentic tale, who are currently in their sixties.
The Acrobat by Edward J. Delaney- Grant takes readers on a journey of discovery driven by LSD, while The Acrobat takes them through his shattered upbringing.
The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont- A captivating book about murder, retaliation, heartbreak, and star-crossed lovers.
Winter Work by Dan Fesperman- An intriguing thriller set in an upside-down society when the Berlin Wall came down.
