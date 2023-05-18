Borra Caves: ranked amongst the deepest as well as the largest caves in India
A rare geological formations and these were formed by the water activity by the Gosthani river. Borra caves go as deep as 80 meters in depth and are karstic limestone structures.
Yana Caves: Located it Karnataka, these are black cave formed of karst limestone.
These are well-known for its unique structure and pattern of formation.
Magnetic Hills: This is one of the amazing geological wonders in Ladakh where gravity seems to defy itself.
Lonar Crater Lake: According to scientists, an asteroid had hit this basaltic rock at a speed of 9000 km per hour creating the crater. It is has both alkaline and saline water and soil similar to what is found on Moon.
Living Root Bridges: Locally known as ‘jingkieng jri’ The suspension bridge is made by nurturing aerial roots of Indian rubber tree or ficus elastic. It takes over a decade to grow and are nurtured on the lap of these hill
Marble Rocks: Narmada in MP has carved beautiful marble rocks making gorges.
Gandikota: also known as the grand canyon of India, it is located in Andhra. It is known for it is rock cuts gorges.
Tirumala Natural Arch: It is a natural rock formation in shape of a garland in Andhra.
