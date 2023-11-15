9 Incredible Sabyasachi Sarees From Katrina Kaif's Collection
15 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Katrina Kaif is a Sabyasachi muse and she loves wearing his designs whenever it comes to donning ethnic.
With that gorgeous figure and grace, Katrina Kaif looks wonderful in Sabyasachi sarees.
From sheer to floral, she can make anything look marvellous on her.
And when it comes to flaunting black, Katrina Kaif is definitely your girl!
She also loves to secure her pleated Sabyasachi sarees with matching Sabyasachi belts like here in pink.
Katrina Kaif wore Sabyasachi during her wedding and all her outfits were dreamy including this delicate floral tulle saree.
During the Karwa Chauth festivities this year, Katrina Kaif wore an orange saree and styled it subtly with sindoor and mangalsutra.
She also did the same with her Diwali 2023 look when she donned a simple floral white saree from Sabysachi's regal collection.
Katrina Kaif has been flaunting Sabyasachi sarees ever since she fell in love with these designs. I mean who doesn't love her in these sarees!
