9 Indian Celebrities Who Are Vegan
01 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Virat Kohli: A non-vegetarian, the Indian Cricket superstar turned to veganism and admitted it helped in his game.
Sonakshi Sinha: The actress became a vegan because she loves animals; the diet helped her boost her metabolism.
Esha Gupta: A staunch supporter of PETA, the stunning actress is a vegan since 2015.
Jacqueline Fernandez: According to reports, the beautiful actress also follows veganism and speaks vocally about animal cruelty.
Kangana Ranaut: The 'Queen' actress became a vegan in 2013 when she realised that dairy products gave her acidity.
Mallika Sherawat: For years, Mallika Sherawat has been following a vegan diet.
Aamir Khan: Aamir Khan was inspired by his then-wife Kiran Rao, turned to veganism for good health in 2015.
Neha Dhupia: Pledging to protect the environment, the former Mis India adopted to veganism and also launched V-Card with PETA, India's first discount savings card for vegans.
Richa Chadha: She was a vegetarian since the beginning and later became a vegan in 2014.
