9 Indian Celebrities Who Are Vegan

01 Nov, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Virat Kohli: A non-vegetarian, the Indian Cricket superstar turned to veganism and admitted it helped in his game.

Sonakshi Sinha: The actress became a vegan because she loves animals; the diet helped her boost her metabolism.

Esha Gupta: A staunch supporter of PETA, the stunning actress is a vegan since 2015.

Jacqueline Fernandez: According to reports, the beautiful actress also follows veganism and speaks vocally about animal cruelty.

Kangana Ranaut: The 'Queen' actress became a vegan in 2013 when she realised that dairy products gave her acidity.

Mallika Sherawat: For years, Mallika Sherawat has been following a vegan diet.

Aamir Khan: Aamir Khan was inspired by his then-wife Kiran Rao, turned to veganism for good health in 2015.

Neha Dhupia: Pledging to protect the environment, the former Mis India adopted to veganism and also launched V-Card with PETA, India's first discount savings card for vegans.

Richa Chadha: She was a vegetarian since the beginning and later became a vegan in 2014.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 Wedding Destinations In Rajasthan- In Pics

 Find Out More