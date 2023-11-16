9 Interesting Facts About Ranakpur Jain Temple
16 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The intricate carving and design of the three torans are made from single sandstone slabs.
The 1008-headed serpent known as Sahasrafana is depicted in an elaborately carved sculpture of Bhagwan Parshwanath.
One of the pillars of this temple is slightly tilted by the maker to ward off the effects of the “evil eye,” according to local and traditional belief.
The design of this temple symbolizes the flying palace known as Nalinigulma Vimana, which is believed to be a part of the 12th heaven in Jain mythology.
The temple's clever use of natural light allows for constant lighting inside the building throughout the day.
One of the temple's pillars also has a tiny carving of Depa Shah (the maker of the temple) on it.
There is a picture of Akbar in this temple as it was visited by Akbar in the 16th century who was greatly influenced by the spiritual philosophy of Jainism.
Ranakpur Jain Temple is supported by 1444 pillars and exquisite carvings all over.
Depending on the time of day, the natural daylight hits the pillars and gives them a variety of colours, from pale blue to golden.
