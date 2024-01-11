9 Leadership Lessons By Lord Rama

11 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Adopt moral principles: Lord Rama promoted moral values like honesty, moral rectitude, and ethical conduct.

Set an example- Lord Rama always led by example and never asked anyone to do anything that he would not do.

Effective communication: Lord Rama was a great communicator who paid close attention to his subjects and listened to them.

Respect everyone- Regardless of a person's origins or social standing, Lord Rama showed everyone dignity and respect.

Establish solid bonds: Lord Rama established solid relationships with his allies, family, and friends.

Lead with empathy: Lord Rama led with empathy and compassion towards others.

Encourage teamwork: To vanquish the evil Ravana, Lord Rama rallied an army of humans, bears, and monkeys.

Continuously learn and grow: Lord Rama constantly tried to gain knowledge and wisdom from sages and learned individuals.

Be decisive- Lord Rama made a sudden decision to save her wife when he found out about Sita’s abduction.

