9 Lehenga Looks Of Jacqueline Fernandez That Are Steal-Worthy
14 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The actress looked like a floral dream in this eye-catching black floral lehenga by designer Rohit Bal.
The diva’s fans went gaga over her look in this extravagant red lehenga set featuring multi hued work all over it.
Jacqueline Fernandez graces her fans in this gorgeous white lehenga with gold embroidery work.
The actress twirls in a Multi-hued lehenga choli by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.
The diva dons a gorgeous lehenga with a mint green floral print, sleeveless top and a cape-style dupatta.
The embellished blush pink lehenga with a puff sleeve blouse is a perfect cocktail outfit.
The famous actress slays in this yellow floral lehenga, perfect for day weddings.
Jacqueline Fernandez teamed up a halter neck blouse with a polka dot lehenga and a boho belt.
Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles in this embroidered lehenga set in the shade of silver.
