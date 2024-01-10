9 Lessons From Chanakya Niti For Success

10 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Self Reliance- According to Chanakya Niti, one should rely on oneself rather than others.

Education- Chanakya stressed the significance of education and stated that it is the key to success and the foundation of a good life.

Patience- Chanakya Niti focusses on the importance of patience and believed it is needed to succeed in life.

Be adaptable- Chanakya emphasised the fact that one should be able to adapt to changes to grow.

Self Discipline- Chanakya taught that one should be able to control their thoughts, words, and actions to develop good habits.

Seek wisdom- Chanakya Niti philosophy speaks of how one should seek knowledge and wisdom throughout their life to improve their understanding of the world.

Think before action- As per Chanakya Niti, one should consider the potential consequences of their action.

Be humble- Chanakya focused on the importance of humility and believed that people who are proud and arrogant cannot gain success.

Be honest- Chanakya also believes that honesty is the best policy.

