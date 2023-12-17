9 Mental Health Quotes That Empower You

17 Dec, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

"Your present circumstances don’t determine where you go; they merely determine where you start." — Nido Qubein

"You don’t have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you." — Dan Millman

"And still, I rise.”  —  Maya Angelou

"There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in." ― Leonard Cohen

"Deep breathing is our nervous system’s love language." — Dr. Lauren Fogel Mersy

"Mental health…is not a destination, but a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you’re going." — Noam Shpancer, PhD

"Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." — Albus Dumbledore

"Promise me you’ll always remember: You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." — Christopher Robin from Winnie the Pooh

"There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t." — John Green

