9 Mental Health Quotes That Empower You
17 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
"Your present circumstances don’t determine where you go; they merely determine where you start." — Nido Qubein
"You don’t have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you." — Dan Millman
"And still, I rise.” — Maya Angelou
"There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in." ― Leonard Cohen
"Deep breathing is our nervous system’s love language." — Dr. Lauren Fogel Mersy
"Mental health…is not a destination, but a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you’re going." — Noam Shpancer, PhD
"Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." — Albus Dumbledore
"Promise me you’ll always remember: You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." — Christopher Robin from Winnie the Pooh
"There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t." — John Green
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Katrina Kaif And Her Never-Ending Love For Sarees