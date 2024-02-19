9 Mental Health Quotes To Empower You
19 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
“Your worst enemy cannot harm you as much as your own unguarded thoughts.” by Buddha
“You don’t have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you.” by Dan Millman
“What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candor, and more unashamed conversation.” by Glenn Close
“Not until we are lost do we begin to understand ourselves” by Henry David Thoreau
“There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t.” by John Green
“There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in” by Leonard Cohen
“If you can’t fly, run. If you can’t run, walk. If you can’t walk, crawl, but by all means, keep moving.” by Martin Luther King, Jr.
“Change what you can, manage what you can’t.” by Raymond McCauley
“If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken.” by Selena Gomez
