9 Mesmerising Saree Looks Of Isha Ambani
21 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Isha Ambani was observed wearing a sari with gold and lilac lace and a diamond belt by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Look at this mint green silk saree worn by her Ambani family’s Diwali party in 2019.
The sharara saree has become famous and Isha Ambani too hops on the trend with this elegant draped saree.
This graceful look of Isha Ambani in off white draped saree with a long jacket looks so beautiful.
The designer duo surely knows how to amp up the look, this metallic embellished saree with statement blouse is our personal favourite.
This black ruffle saree is effortlessly flaunted by Isha Ambani from Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
The hot pink georgette saree by Sabyasachi has our heart and Isha is carrying it so well.
Black and bling is never a bad idea, this saree cum blouse is a perfect Indo western look.
Isha Ambani is wearing a champagne-coloured outfit from one of her favourite designers Sabyasachi.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Plants to Hang in Your Balcony Elevate its Look