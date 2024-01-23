9 Most Famous Museums In The World

23 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

British Museum- A public museum in the London neighbourhood of Bloomsbury that is devoted to the human history, art, and culture of London.

Louvre Museum- A national art museum in Paris, France. It contains some of the most famous pieces of Western art.

National Air and Space Museum- A US museum honouring human flight and space exploration located in Washington, D.C.

National Gallery- An art museum in London that has over 2300 paintings dating from the mid-13th century to 1900.

National Museum of China- It is located in Beijing, China's Tiananmen Square. The purpose of the museum is to impart knowledge about Chinese history and art.

National Museum of Natural History- Located in Washington, D.C. The Museum showcases the amazing history of our planet.

Natural History Museum- This place exhibits a wide variety of specimens from various segments of natural history.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art- Commonly known as the Met, is a New York City art museum. It's the biggest museum of art in the Americas.

Vatican Museums- The public museums of Vatican City, Rome. They display works from the immense collection collected by the Catholic Church and the papacy

