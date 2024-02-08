9 Most Haunted Places In The World
08 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Winchester Mystery House, California- The expansive mansion in the Queen Anne style has four stories, 160 rooms, 10,000 window panes, and 47 staircases.
Bhangarh Fort, India- The dangerous ruins of Bhangarh Fort are a curious juxtaposition against the desert landscape of Rajasthan.
Casa Loma, Toronto- Henry Pellatt’s Gothic castle was established in 1914 and consists of passages and storage houses.
Château de Brissac, France- This is the tallest building in Loire Valley, famous for being the site of the grisly murder of Charlotte of France
Corvin Castle, Romania- Residence of Vlad III whose heinous acts of bloodthirsty torture inspired Bram Stoker's book Dracula.
Driskill Hotel, Texas- This historic landmark was opened in 1886 and has a history of paranormal activity following the deaths of various guests.
Edinburgh Castle, Scotland- This 12th-century fortress was an active military base that saw many drastic happenings.
Kehoe House, Georgia- Located at Savannah’s Columbia Square, this place was home to William, Anne Kehoe and their ten children. But their kids died here.
Poveglia Island, Italy- Its crumbling remnants of an insane asylum from the early 20th century, is just a short gondola ride from Venice's romantic canals.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tripti Dimri is a Ray of Sunshine in Chic Oversized Blazer