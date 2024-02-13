9 Motivational Quotes To Empower Women
Lubhanshi Lamba
“Every woman’s success should be an inspiration to another. We’re strongest when we cheer each other on.” by Serena Williams
“Do the thing you think you cannot do” by Eleanor Roosevelt
“Investing in women means investing in the people who invest in everyone else” by Melinda Gates
“A girl should be two things: who and what she wants” by Coco Chanel
“Anything’s possible if you’ve got enough nerve” by J.K. Rowling
“Inspiring hope in a cynical world might be the most radical thing you can possibly do” by Jacqueline Novogratz
“I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world” by Malala Yousafzai
“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish” by Michelle Obama
“Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire” by Jennifer Lee:
