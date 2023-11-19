9 Must-Buy Gujarati Saree Collections in Ahmedabad

19 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Bandhani sarees are famous for their intricate tie-dye patterns and are a must-have for any saree lover

Chaniya Choli is a traditional Gujarati ensemble that consists of a choli (blouse) and a ghagra (skirt), both of which are often embellished with intricate embroidery and mirror work

Gharchola sarees are known for their bold checks and vibrant colors. They are a popular choice for festive occasions

Gamthi Sarees are named after the village of Gamthi and are distinguished by their fine cotton fabric and intricate embroidery

Paithani Sarees are brocade sarees with gold and silver threads woven into intricate designs, making them a symbol of elegance and luxury

Kutch Work Sarees are characterized by their intricate embroidery and mirror work, which reflect Kutch's rich textile traditions

Gajji Silk sarees are well-known for their soft and supple texture, and they are often adorned with zari and embroidery work

Tanchoi Sarees are known for their intricate designs and vibrant colors, and are made from a unique combination of silk and cotton

Patola Sarees are double ikat woven sarees that are prized for their intricate designs and vibrant colors

