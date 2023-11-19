9 Must-Buy Gujarati Saree Collections in Ahmedabad
19 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Bandhani sarees are famous for their intricate tie-dye patterns and are a must-have for any saree lover
Chaniya Choli is a traditional Gujarati ensemble that consists of a choli (blouse) and a ghagra (skirt), both of which are often embellished with intricate embroidery and mirror work
Gharchola sarees are known for their bold checks and vibrant colors. They are a popular choice for festive occasions
Gamthi Sarees are named after the village of Gamthi and are distinguished by their fine cotton fabric and intricate embroidery
Paithani Sarees are brocade sarees with gold and silver threads woven into intricate designs, making them a symbol of elegance and luxury
Kutch Work Sarees are characterized by their intricate embroidery and mirror work, which reflect Kutch's rich textile traditions
Gajji Silk sarees are well-known for their soft and supple texture, and they are often adorned with zari and embroidery work
Tanchoi Sarees are known for their intricate designs and vibrant colors, and are made from a unique combination of silk and cotton
Patola Sarees are double ikat woven sarees that are prized for their intricate designs and vibrant colors
