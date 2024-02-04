9 Must-Read Psychology Books
04 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time by Mark Haddon- Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old boy who most likely has autism spectrum disorder, has an unidentified developmental disorder.
Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman- The shortcomings of our imagination and delusions of foresight that lead each of us to misinterpret the future.
The Interpretation of Dreams by Sigmund Freud- The wish is created by unconscious forces and expressed through the dream in the first process.
Outliers: The Story of Success by Malcolm Gladwell- The book investigates the elements that lead to great success.
Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl- The author's World War II experiences as a prisoner at Auschwitz, as well as outlining his psychotherapy approach.
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion by Robert B. Cialdini- The comprehension and investigation of why people frequently answer "Yes."
Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience by Mihály Csíkszentmihályi- A state of awareness known as flow is what distinguishes genuinely satisfying experiences.
Emotional Intelligence by Daniel Goleman- The book helps in realise that feelings have the power to influence people and our behaviour.
Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking by Malcolm Gladwell- Decisions that appear to be made quickly but aren't always as straightforward as they appear
