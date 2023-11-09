9 Nail Art Designs To Try In This Festive Season
09 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The gold chrome nails are a classic and everyone should get them done once.
The dark maroon colour screams festival and looks amazing on everyone.
If you want to opt for something minimal, white and golden nails are your safe choice.
The blend of nudes and glitters is a perfect combo for young girls.
The marble nail art is so much in trend these days and looks elegant with glitter.
The french tip nails can never go out of style and throwing on some sparkle gives it a more festive vibe.
The pink nails with silver glitter look absolutely gorgeous.
These pink ombre nails with glitter are going to be your favourite.
This kind of ombre nail with silver glitter will go perfectly with every Indian outfit.
