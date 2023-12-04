7 Payal Ghosh's Most Exquisite Saree Moments
04 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Payal Ghosh looked elegant in this in a typical Bengali saree paired with a red blouse and long earrings.
The actress made a bold statement in a red Bnarasi silk saree, perfect for a wedding or festive look.
The actress loves to wear a banarsi silk saree, and this gold and red saree complement her a lot.
The South India actress dazzled in an embellished beach saree featuring a red border and a matching blouse to finish the look.
This red saree looks astounding on Payal Ghosh.
The actress opted for a sophisticated look in this white plain saree paired with an embroidered blouse.
The actress stunned in this gorgeous red banarsi saree with loose curls.
