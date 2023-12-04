7 Payal Ghosh's Most Exquisite Saree Moments

04 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Payal Ghosh looked elegant in this in a typical Bengali saree paired with a red blouse and long earrings.

The actress made a bold statement in a red Bnarasi silk saree, perfect for a wedding or festive look.

The actress loves to wear a banarsi silk saree, and this gold and red saree complement her a lot.

The South India actress dazzled in an embellished beach saree featuring a red border and a matching blouse to finish the look.

This red saree looks astounding on Payal Ghosh.

The actress opted for a sophisticated look in this white plain saree paired with an embroidered blouse.

The actress stunned in this gorgeous red banarsi saree with loose curls.

