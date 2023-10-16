9 Pictures That Prove Kareena Kapoor Khan is an Elegant Wedding Guest

16 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks elegant and sophisticated in her blush pink floor-length anarkali

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks royal in a white organza lehenga. She completed her look with a bustier blouse and sheer dupatta

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a bright yellow chevron striped saree which she paired with striking earrings and a flower-adorned hairdo

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely in this red kurta-churidar look at her sister-in-law's roka ceremony

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ethereal in mint lehanga. She completed the outfit with a beautiful ruby and rose-cut diamond necklace

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks graceful in this royal blue gown.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in this red saree. She pairs the look with statement earrings

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in her powder blue lehenga. She accessorized with a translucent dupatta wrapped like a dupatta over her shoulders

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks elegant and sophisticated in this black Kanjeevaram saree

