9 Pictures That Prove Kareena Kapoor Khan is an Elegant Wedding Guest
16 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks elegant and sophisticated in her blush pink floor-length anarkali
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks royal in a white organza lehenga. She completed her look with a bustier blouse and sheer dupatta
Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a bright yellow chevron striped saree which she paired with striking earrings and a flower-adorned hairdo
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely in this red kurta-churidar look at her sister-in-law's roka ceremony
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ethereal in mint lehanga. She completed the outfit with a beautiful ruby and rose-cut diamond necklace
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks graceful in this royal blue gown.
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in this red saree. She pairs the look with statement earrings
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in her powder blue lehenga. She accessorized with a translucent dupatta wrapped like a dupatta over her shoulders
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks elegant and sophisticated in this black Kanjeevaram saree
