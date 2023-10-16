9 Places To Enjoy Mouth-Watering Food In Jaipur
16 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
You cannot miss Golgappa at Chawla's and Nand's which offer so many flavours including tangy, spicy, sour and more.
Pyaaz Kachori at Rawat Mishthan Bhandar is a must-try when it comes to things to eat in Jaipur.
Everyone loves mouth-watering butter-laden pav bhaji, so your next stop should be the Pav Bhaji stall of Pandit near Birla Mandir.
If you are a tea lover then, Gulab Ji Chaiwala is gonna be your go-to place as their Masala tea is to die for.
Al Bake is known as the “chicken paradise” of Jaipur because of its famous shawarma and Kathi rolls.
Don’t forget to load yourself with delicious street food at Masala Chowk, a one-stop place to end all your cravings.
Experience real taste at Lassiwala near MI road which serves buttermilk in earthen pots.
One of the most famous Rajasthan’s cuisine Shrikhand is best served Falahar, a small joint located in Saraogi Mansion.
The Sanjay Omelette in Bapu Nagar serves 20 different varieties of omelette whose owner was a participant of Masterchef India.
