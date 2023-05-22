Lavender: Lavender produces a strong and pleasant aroma that repels away flies, mosquitoes, moths, and fleas.

22 May, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Basil: It has a strong herby and earthy smell that keeps flies and mosquitoes away.

Catnip: It contains an active component which will actively repel insects, flies, and mosquitoes.

Garlic: Garlic releases a strong smell which we all know and it keeps flies and other insects at bay.

Lemongrass: Lemongrass has anti-fly and mosquito properties because it contains citronella oil, which emits a grassy, floral scent.

Marigold: Marigold releases a distinctive scent that contains limonene while its roots also release a toxic chemical.

Rosemary: Rosemary’s pungent smell keeps flies and other insects away and its oil is a common ingredient in natural pesticides.

Sage: It has a musky, earthy smell that keeps flies and other pests away.

Mint: Mint is easy to grow and its refreshing scent is a big deterrent for flies and other pests.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Indian Railways Runs Vande Bharat Express on 16 Routes

 Find Out More