Lavender: Lavender produces a strong and pleasant aroma that repels away flies, mosquitoes, moths, and fleas.
22 May, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Basil: It has a strong herby and earthy smell that keeps flies and mosquitoes away.
Catnip: It contains an active component which will actively repel insects, flies, and mosquitoes.
Garlic: Garlic releases a strong smell which we all know and it keeps flies and other insects at bay.
Lemongrass: Lemongrass has anti-fly and mosquito properties because it contains citronella oil, which emits a grassy, floral scent.
Marigold: Marigold releases a distinctive scent that contains limonene while its roots also release a toxic chemical.
Rosemary: Rosemary’s pungent smell keeps flies and other insects away and its oil is a common ingredient in natural pesticides.
Sage: It has a musky, earthy smell that keeps flies and other pests away.
Mint: Mint is easy to grow and its refreshing scent is a big deterrent for flies and other pests.
