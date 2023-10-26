9 Popular Easy to Pronounce Indian Baby Names With Meaning
Aarav: Meaning 'peaceful' or 'calm'
Aanya: A lovely name for girls, it means 'grace' or 'favour.'
Dev: A simple yet powerful name for boys, it means 'god' or 'deity.'
Kavya: A beautiful name for girls, it means 'poetry' or 'literature.'
Reyansh: A name for boys that signifies 'ray of light' or 'brilliance.'
Isha: A charming name for girls, it means 'goddess' or 'ruler.'
Aryan: A widely chosen name for boys, it means 'noble' or 'wise.'
Avni: A lovely name for girls, it means 'earth' or 'nature.'
Kabir: A popular name for boys, it is associated with the famous poet-saint Kabir.
Meera: A graceful name for girls, it is linked to the legendary poet-saint Mirabai.
