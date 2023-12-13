9 Popular Jewellery Trends Of 2023
13 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's impeccable sense of fashion never ceases to amaze us and this silver jewellery is a perfect combo to match your Indian outfits.
Shraddha Kapoor’s earrings inspire you to amp up your style game by adding a boho touch to your look with these tassel earrings.
Alia Bhatt wears these large statement earrings with style and elegance.
Give your look a modern twist with a trendy choker necklace like Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Show the classy side of your personality by pairing a contrasting neckpiece with your outfit.
Deepika Padukone revealed her perky side in these cute heart-shaped earrings.
Madhuri Dixit’s classic kundan earrings will go perfectly with Indian sarees.
Wear emerald green earrings and go red and bold like Raveena.
Taapsee’s off-beat style is visible in these quirky yellow flower earrings.
