9 Popular Jewellery Trends Of 2023

13 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's impeccable sense of fashion never ceases to amaze us and this silver jewellery is a perfect combo to match your Indian outfits.

Shraddha Kapoor’s earrings inspire you to amp up your style game by adding a boho touch to your look with these tassel earrings.

Alia Bhatt wears these large statement earrings with style and elegance.

Give your look a modern twist with a trendy choker necklace like Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Show the classy side of your personality by pairing a contrasting neckpiece with your outfit.

Deepika Padukone revealed her perky side in these cute heart-shaped earrings.

Madhuri Dixit’s classic kundan earrings will go perfectly with Indian sarees.

Wear emerald green earrings and go red and bold like Raveena.

Taapsee’s off-beat style is visible in these quirky yellow flower earrings.

