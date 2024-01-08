9 Popular New Dark Fantasy Books To Read

Babel: An Arcane History by R.F. Kuang- Robin will enrol in Oxford University's prestigious Royal Institute of Translation which will change his life.

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout- The narrative centres on Penellaphe Balfour, a maiden who is set to "Ascend" on her 19th birthday and join the aristocracy that rules the realm.

She Who Became The Sun by Shelley Parker Chan- Two impoverished children in an alternate China in the fourteenth century are given their destiny.

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake- Six talented magicians are chosen every ten years to become members of the Alexandrian Society.

The Black Company by Glen Cook- The book describes the dealings of an elite mercenary unit named the Black Company.

The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean- A human-like species that eats books and consumes all the information available in them.

The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon- The lives of characters as they deal with mythical creatures, political intrigue, and a power struggle that can change their world.

The Tiger and the Wolf by Adrian Tchaikovsky- Maniye is an outcast, but her father is the chieftain of the Wolf clan. What will happen?

The Unspoken Name by A. K. Larkwood- Csorwe knows the exact day she will die, and how. But a mysterious stranger changes his destiny.

