Avocados are a powerhouse of nutrients containing healthy fats, vitamin K and folate. It has 7% of potassium which may benefit people suffering from high blood pressure.
Spinach is one of the most nutrient-dense vegetables that contains maximum potassium.
Sweet potatoes are a healthy alternative to white potatoes. They are not just delicious, but also highly nutritous- containing nearly 15 per cent of the potassium that is required for daily consumption.
Coconut water is a natural, refreshing drink served with ice. Plus, it is a good source of magnesium, potassium and sodium.
Watermelon is a delicious, juicy fruit with high water content. Also, it is a great source of magnesium, vitamin A, fibre and protein.
Beans are a nutritious source of complex carbs and plant-based protein. Just 1 cup (179 grams) of beans has twice as much potassium as a banana.
Oranges are well known for being high in vitamin C, but they are also a good source of potassium.
Apricots are one of the best food sources of potassium. It contains 1,100 mg half cup which is nearly 25 per cent and fulfills the daily requirement.
Tomatoes are packed with healthy nutrients, including high-fibre, protein, potassium and lycopene- an antioxidant that helps in preventing cancer.
