9 Quotes That Prove Anushka Sharma Is The Perfect Role-Model
01 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
"I am happy if by doing what comes to me naturally I can set a good example for the youth."
"I believe in being myself and not trying to be someone I am not."
"It is important to be honest and transparent."
"Don't be afraid to take risks and follow your dreams."
"It is important to give back to the community."
"It is important to be kind to yourself and others."
"It is important to be grateful for what you have."
"It is okay to make mistakes, as long as you learn from them."
"It is important to be strong and independent, especially for women."
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Karwa Chauth Recipes For Sargi and Dinner Menu Plan- In Pics