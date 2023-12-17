9 Religious Books Everyone Should Read

17 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Dante’s Inferno- The poem Inferno describes the poet's descent into Hell. With Virgil as their guide.

Tao-te-ching- It is the religious text of China that describes the way of life and the freedom of desire.

The Bhagavad Gita- A significant theological work in Hinduism that describes a conversation between Prince Arjuna and Krishna, a manifestation of the Hindu god Vishnu.

The Bible- Its religious history, which spans thousands of years, will educate you on the beginnings of Christianity.

The Book of Mormon- An excellent book for learning more about Christianity is the Book of Mormon. But this book differs slightly from the Bible as Joseph Smith wrote it.

The Quran- The holy book of Islam, the Quran, is regarded as the word of God.

Tripitakas- Mahayana Sutras, Sutta Pitaka, Vinaya, and Abhidharma are the primary sections. It describes the relationship between the internal and external souls.

Upanishads- The link between the atman and the pure soul, or Brahman, is described in 112 Upanishads.

Veda- It is made up of a compilation of hymns and prayers that explain the true nature of God.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tripti Dimri Stylishly Wraps as a Christmas Gift in Green Cut-Out Dress

 Find Out More