9 Religious Books Everyone Should Read
17 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Dante’s Inferno- The poem Inferno describes the poet's descent into Hell. With Virgil as their guide.
Tao-te-ching- It is the religious text of China that describes the way of life and the freedom of desire.
The Bhagavad Gita- A significant theological work in Hinduism that describes a conversation between Prince Arjuna and Krishna, a manifestation of the Hindu god Vishnu.
The Bible- Its religious history, which spans thousands of years, will educate you on the beginnings of Christianity.
The Book of Mormon- An excellent book for learning more about Christianity is the Book of Mormon. But this book differs slightly from the Bible as Joseph Smith wrote it.
The Quran- The holy book of Islam, the Quran, is regarded as the word of God.
Tripitakas- Mahayana Sutras, Sutta Pitaka, Vinaya, and Abhidharma are the primary sections. It describes the relationship between the internal and external souls.
Upanishads- The link between the atman and the pure soul, or Brahman, is described in 112 Upanishads.
Veda- It is made up of a compilation of hymns and prayers that explain the true nature of God.
