9 Religious Symbols And Their Meanings
22 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Star and Crescent- The most famous religious emblem associated with Islamic beliefs.
The Anchor- They are considered Christian symbols since they have their origins in early Christianity.
The Ankh- A symbol that represents the key to your eternal life.
The Bhavacakra- The meaning of the Sanskrit term bhavacakra is "wheel of life" which most prominently alludes to the circle of life and rebirth in Buddhism.
The Conch Shell- For those who practice Buddhism and Hinduism, these shells have deep symbolic importance.
The Hamsa- This religious symbol is known as the Hand of Fatima and is meant to fend off evil.
The Mandala- A religious emblem most commonly connected to Buddhism and Hinduism.
The Om- A nasal sound with a rounded-out vowel, is a recognized symbol in Buddhism, Jainism, and Hinduism.
The Padma- Another name for it is the sacred lotus. This water plant has deep symbolic meaning for Buddhist, Hindu, and Jainist beliefs.
