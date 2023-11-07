9 Saree Moments of Rashmika Mandanna That Speak Gorgeousness
07 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Rashmika Mandanna usually loves to stay chic and effortless.
Her styling is mostly simple and she doesn't like to go big on makeup.
Rashmika Mandanna loves to drape a six-yard wonder on many occasions and always makes it work for her.
Rashmika Mandanna usually prefers pastel colours when it comes to donning a saree but even when she chooses a bright shade, she looks fantastic.
However, when she goes full glam, she totally slays her looks, especially in a saree.
Once Rashmika Mandanna wore an all-black saree for a film event and looked glamorous.
She is usually seen wearing off-white and beige-coloured sarees whether fully embroidered or sequinned.
Rashmika Mandanna looks unbelievable in her traditional South Indian avatar.
Rashmika Mandanna is currently dealing with a big controversy after her deepfake AI video went viral and caught everyone's attention on social media.
