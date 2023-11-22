9 Shefali Jariwala Colourful Outfit Looks
22 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Indian actress has a great fashion sense and looks stunning in this black jumpsuit.
Shefali Jariwala is giving total Barbie vibes in this pink and white bodycon dress.
The diva dons in black leather dress that features ruffles at the end.
This embellished blue lehnga is a perfect outfit for your upcoming weddings and other occasions.
The actress stuns in this white dress featuring flower cutout designs.
This orange midi dress is giving total beach vibe and she has colour-blocked it with purple flip-flops.
Shefali is shining in this multi-hued lehenga that features massive flowers at the end of the skirt.
This full-sleeved kurta set looks minimal yet elegant of our favourite star.
Did anyone say beach? Shefali is surely in love with beaches, enjoying her sun-bath in this beautiful orange dress.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Disha Parmar's Postpartum Diet And Fitness Plan For Weight Loss