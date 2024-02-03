9 Silk Sarees of Priyanka Chopra For 'Desi Girl' Look
Here are all the times when Priyanka Chopra left us speechless with saree looks.
Priyanka Chopra gives fashion critics a run for their job in a golden banarasi silk saree.
Priyanka Chopra's Kanjeevaram liquid gold saree with broad golden borders swept us off our feet.
Priyanka Chopra gave a fantastic twist to the blue Benarasi saree that came with motifs and cutwork detail.
Priyanka Chopra stuns in a bright pink handwoven saree with sleek blue borders.
Priyanka Chopra exudes royalty in a yellow handloom jamdani saree. It came with detailed intricate artistry with white petal work.
Still wanna slay like a desi girl? Priyanka Chopra's stunning white floral saree came with a deep V-neck blouse.
Priyanka Chopra steals millions of hearts in Sabyasachi's floral printed organza saree.
