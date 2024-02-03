9 Silk Sarees of Priyanka Chopra For 'Desi Girl' Look

03 Feb, 2024

Tanya Garg

Here are all the times when Priyanka Chopra left us speechless with saree looks.

Priyanka Chopra gives fashion critics a run for their job in a golden banarasi silk saree.

Priyanka Chopra's Kanjeevaram liquid gold saree with broad golden borders swept us off our feet.

Priyanka Chopra gave a fantastic twist to the blue Benarasi saree that came with motifs and cutwork detail.

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a bright pink handwoven saree with sleek blue borders.

Priyanka Chopra exudes royalty in a yellow handloom jamdani saree. It came with detailed intricate artistry with white petal work.

Still wanna slay like a desi girl? Priyanka Chopra's stunning white floral saree came with a deep V-neck blouse.

Priyanka Chopra steals millions of hearts in Sabyasachi's floral printed organza saree.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Prayagraj

 Find Out More