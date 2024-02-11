9 Stunning Indian Jewellery's of Tina Ambani

11 Feb, 2024

Tanya Garg

Tina Ambani serves the look with her diamond choker and a complementary long necklace that only accentuates her overall look.

Tina Ambani opted for a beautiful traditional haar that goes well with her cream-coloured silk saree.

Tina Ambani aces the art of minimalism with her sleek diamond neckpiece. It came with a green stone diamond.

Tina Ambani knows how to slay the layered neckpiece with a white coloured lehenga.

Tina Ambani chose a complementary green stone diamond choker with a statement diamond neckpiece with her red-coloured saree.

Tina Ambani made heads turn in her ruby-colour layer necklace with stunning white lehenga.

Tina Ambani chose a statement necklace with ruby and turquoise stones. She finished off her look with matching earrings and a complementary mang tika.

Tina Ambani chose a heavy diamond necklace with mang tika and earrings as she posed with Jaya and Shweta Bachchan.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Winteria is Here! 5 Reasons to Visit This Exciting Winter Fest at Noida Haat

 Find Out More