9 Stunning Indian Jewellery's of Tina Ambani
Tina Ambani serves the look with her diamond choker and a complementary long necklace that only accentuates her overall look.
Tina Ambani opted for a beautiful traditional haar that goes well with her cream-coloured silk saree.
Tina Ambani aces the art of minimalism with her sleek diamond neckpiece. It came with a green stone diamond.
Tina Ambani knows how to slay the layered neckpiece with a white coloured lehenga.
Tina Ambani chose a complementary green stone diamond choker with a statement diamond neckpiece with her red-coloured saree.
Tina Ambani made heads turn in her ruby-colour layer necklace with stunning white lehenga.
Tina Ambani chose a statement necklace with ruby and turquoise stones. She finished off her look with matching earrings and a complementary mang tika.
Tina Ambani chose a heavy diamond necklace with mang tika and earrings as she posed with Jaya and Shweta Bachchan.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Winteria is Here! 5 Reasons to Visit This Exciting Winter Fest at Noida Haat