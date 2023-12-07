9 Stunning Tissue Saree Designs 2023 For Wedding Season
07 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Tissue sarees are the newest trend in the Indian attire closet.
Tissue sarees with beaded borders speak of grace and style in one.
Sleeveless blouse always are chic and trendy and will amp up your look.
Brallete blouses with golden saree simple steal the show at every function. It will make the look trendy and chic!
Puffed sleeve blouses are the latest trend to hop this wedding season.
A boat neck, off-shoulder blouse is one of the most trendiest designs to hop on to. A white saree is just glamourous.
Malaika Arora once again slayed in a quarter sleeve blouse with metallic golden tissue saree
Bandgala velvet blouse with heavu saree exude pure elegance and royalty at once!
Embellished blouse with quarter sleeves in pink-golden shine is a safe and graceful choice to pair your wedding celebration tissue saree.
Blouses with back side embroidery are not just graceful but accentuate the saree look manifolds.
Pink and green are elegant pastel colour to contrasts with and try with deep V neck blouse.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Times Deepika Padukone Channels Her Inner Queen In Saree