9 Stylish Blouse Designs For Simple Sarees
23 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Alia Bhatt’s simple yet elegant blouse features a v-neck with half sleeves.
The criss-cross style is a must-try as it will look amazing with any kind of saree and add a modern touch to your attire.
If you want to keep your wardrobe trendy yet modest, this kind of knotted-back blouse is the right choice for you.
Get ready to feel like an angel in this Alia Bhatt-inspired blouse with a sweetheart neckline.
Sonam Kapoor looks so pretty in this elegant yet simple blouse design with long, puffy, bell-shaped sleeves.
Keep up with the trend and opt for this fashionable corset blouse to give a modern touch to your outfit.
Opt for a halter neck blouse for a minimal yet chic look.
The Bollywood queen, Deepika Padukone looks beautiful in this sleeves blouse features a v-neck in the front.
This blouse has a studded border and no sleeves with a Dori and big tassels on the back.
