9 Stylish Blouse Designs For Simple Sarees

23 Oct, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Alia Bhatt’s simple yet elegant blouse features a v-neck with half sleeves.

The criss-cross style is a must-try as it will look amazing with any kind of saree and add a modern touch to your attire.

If you want to keep your wardrobe trendy yet modest, this kind of knotted-back blouse is the right choice for you.

Get ready to feel like an angel in this Alia Bhatt-inspired blouse with a sweetheart neckline.

Sonam Kapoor looks so pretty in this elegant yet simple blouse design with long, puffy, bell-shaped sleeves.

Keep up with the trend and opt for this fashionable corset blouse to give a modern touch to your outfit.

Opt for a halter neck blouse for a minimal yet chic look.

The Bollywood queen, Deepika Padukone looks beautiful in this sleeves blouse features a v-neck in the front.

This blouse has a studded border and no sleeves with a Dori and big tassels on the back.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Beautiful Mehndi Design for Festivals And Events

 Find Out More