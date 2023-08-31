Diet is equally important for hair growth, as important as a good hair care routine.
Eggs are a rich source of protein that help to nourish the hair.
Iron is an essential nutrient that hair cells require. Consuming spinach and other green leafy vegetables are good sources of iron.
Add citrus food to your diet to gain vitamin C.
Eating nuts and seeds provides omega-3 fatty acids, which nourish the hair and support its thickening.
Whole grains are a rich source of biotin, which help in cell proliferation. It also helps in producing amino acids which helps in hair growth.
Drink carrot juice for hair growth as it contains vitamin A.
Avacado improves the blood circulation level, which effectively promotes hair growth.
Milk is known for making strong bones, but it also benefits the hair as it contains biotin.
Another food that is good for hair growth is lentils. It has vitamin B and folate in it.
Pumpkin seeds are loaded with zinc that accelerates hair growth.
