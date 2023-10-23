9 Tasty And Healthy Dishes Made Up Of Jaggery
Singori is made from mawa, jaggery and coconut, wrapped in a banana leaf.
Gur ki Kheer is a lip-smacking combination to try out during the chilly weather.
You can also add Gur in your chai to make it tasty and healthy.
Gur ke ladoos are children's favourite to eat during the winter season. They are not only tasty but healthy, too!
Gur ki gajak is an enjoyable snack to eat during winter, especially in north India.
Gur Ki Roti increases the goodness of a simple roti, in addition to the health factor.
Peanut Chikki is made with lots of ghee, peanuts and jaggery. Everything is to keep you healthy and warm during winter.
Lip-smacking gur ka halwa is all we need to relish jaggery in its most guilty form.
Lastly, no one can forget gur ke chawal with Indian spices. The popular dish is healthy, tasty and will you warm.
