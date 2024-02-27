9 Timeless Quotes From Pride and Prejudice
27 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Do not be in a hurry. The right man will come at last. ~Jane Austen
Do anything rather than marry without affection. ~Jane Bennet
In 9 cases out of 10, a woman had better show more affection than she feels. ~Charlotte Lucas
Can you die of happiness? ~Jane Bennet
We are all fools in love. ~Charlotte Lucas
Happiness in marriage is entirely a matter of chance. ~Charlotte Lucas
The distance is nothing when one has motive. ~Elizabeth Bennet
There is nothing so bad as parting with one’s friends. One seems too forlorn without them. ~Mrs. Bennet
