9 Times Karishma Tanna Gave Major Fashion Goals

21 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Karishma Tanna embodied elegance on the red carpet in a gorgeous white dress.

Karishma Tanna’s black sequin semi-sheer saree looked magnificent and the unique embroidery on the edges gives it a glamorous touch.

Karishma looks stunning in a pastel blue chiffon saree embellished with resham threads and shimmering silver stripes.

Karishma decked up in a red voluminous lehenga featuring zari work at the end of the skirt and on the blouse is a good festive pick.

Karishma embraced a traditional look on her haldi ceremony in a yellow bandhani lehenga by designer Punit Balana.

Karishma Tanna slipped into a white sharara set that features white-on-white embroidery, with a neo-traditional interpretation of Punjab's phulkari weave.

Actress Karishma opted for a casual and chic style in a white crop top and beige pants. She completed the look with black shades.

Karishma’s style game is LIT! Tanna keeps it chic and cute in a blue co-ord set.

Karishma Tanna slayed in a striped green and white mini dress with open hair.

