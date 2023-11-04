9 Times Keerthy Suresh Nailed Her Saree Looks- In Pics
The South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh looked stunning in a black organza saree and matching black lace top, accessorizing with emerald stud earrings and a pearl necklace.
Keerthy Suresh adorns a simple beige saree with a floral-patterned blouse and matching golden jhumkas. The ensemble is finished with a thick border of embroidery.
Keerthy Suresh looks gorgeous in a pretty pink blouse with sequence embellishments. Her earrings and pink floral chiffon saree look great together.
Keerthy Suresh complements herself with a short-sleeve blouse that matches her saree and a mint-green saree with hand-embroidered gold floral motifs. She accessorizes with a messy rose hair bun, navratna-studded diamond choker, and diamond earrings.
Keerthy Suresh was spotted wearing an off-white ruffle saree with a sleeveless ivory top with circular mirrors engraved. She also wore a set of silver bangles and a long pair of earrings with stones.
Keerthy looks stunning draped in a blue saree with floral designs and a matching choker. She wears this saree in a contemporary fashion style by draping it over a pair of matching jhumkas.
The "eternal queen" is dressed in a sea-crest silk saree with hand-embroidered flowers and a sleeveless top. She is also wearing a neckpiece, rings, a set of bangles, a pair of antique gold earrings, and other accessories.
The beauty icon looks fantastic with a full-sleeve matched top, dotted diamond earrings, and a shimmering netted magenta saree adorned with sequence.
Keerthy Suresh's passion for silk sarees is evident in her stunning blood red silk saree, adorned with floral motifs. She accessorized her looks with red bangle, a choker, and a pair of golden earrings.
