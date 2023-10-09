Looking breathtaking in a black cut-out blazer dress, Kriti's favourite colour is black and her pictures are proof
09 Oct, 2023
Simran Keswani
Embracing bold and beautiful, Kriti makes a fashion statement in a leather dress that demands all the attention
Stealing all the spotlight, Kriti looks ravishing as she unleashes her inner diva in a black cut-down bodycon dress
Embracing elegance and seduction, Kriti flaunts her hourglass figure in a black flair dress.
Donning a Versace bold black suit, Kriti makes heads turn as she exudes boss vibes
Kriti's Sanon's sequin black co-ord set with a statement neckline that shows her midriffs is a sight to behold
Kriti raises fashion bar as she pairs her black mini dress with high-knee boots
Embracing leather core in full swing, Kriti looks edgy and fierce as she wears a thigh-high-slit black leather halter dress
Kriti Sanon turns heads in an embellished black dress with daring thigh-high slit
