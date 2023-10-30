Staying hydrated is the paramount thing to keep in mind.
Avoid hot showers because they can strip off the moisture from the skin.
Apply sunscreen to protect your body from harmful rays.
Consuming omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin A to provide enough nutrients.
Moisturizing your skin in winter is essential to keep it hydrated.
Don't forget to take care of your lips by applying lip balm and oil.
You can also consume water-rich foods like berries and apples to maintain skin hydration.
Use humidifiers during winter to keep your skin hydrated.
Keep yourself covered with hats, gloves and scarves.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Indoor Plants to Improve Lung Health