9 Traditional Outfits To Steal From Kiara Advani’s Closet
27 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Bright colours with floral design are a perfect combination for statement Indian attire.
Kiara Advani dazzles in his white lehenga paired with a yellow dupatta.
Kiara Advani often dons lehengas that are both modern and feminine, as if she draws inspiration from calming pastel colours.
The plum-coloured Arpita Mehta gharara set worn by Kiara Advani is a fantastic substitute for lehengas.
For mehendi and haldi festivities, Kiara Advani's yellow and white embroidered sharara set is a great choice.
This ivory gharara set has won our hearts, it includes a weightless dupatta, fit-and-flare pants, and an A-line kurta.
Kiara Advani looks stunning in this organza saree embroidered in a fuchsia pink colour.
In this white sheer Chikankari saree, Kiara Advani is a sight for sore eyes.
Take some inspiration from your favourite Bollywood actress for wedding outfits.
