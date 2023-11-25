7 Gorgeous Rajasthani
Print Sarees For Your Desi Wardrobe
25 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Rajasthan is known for its rich traditions and heritage. Bandhani to Kota Doria, here are some must have sarees from the state.
These Rajasthani sarees are sophisticated and traditional and a MUST HAVE in every saree lover's couture.
Bandhani: Made with tie and dye method, slay at every wedding, party in this light wear design. It is a MUST have print for an exquisite collection.
Leheriya: Another light yet elegant print, it has wavy stripes. A perfect addition for wedding season.
Kota Doria: These handwoven sarees are super light to carry and comfy fit. It adds an elegant shine to the whole look!
Gotapatti: A traditional Rajasthani pick, these elaborate embroidered design sewn with zari work will accentuate your saree look.
Ajrakh Bandej or Barmeri Print: Known for bold geometric prints, this comes from the middle of the desert!
Ghatchola: These are heavy designs perfect for the wedding addition.
Batik: It is made with wax-resist dyeing technique. Batik sarees are great addition for your regular wear wardrobe.
Hand Block Print: Made by using wooden blocks, these sarees are all season worthy. Pair with oxidised jhumkas and slay!
Bagru Print:These classy sarees are made from vegetable colour and can be a unique addition to your saree closet.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Latest Pastel Kanjeevaram Wedding Saree Designs For 2023