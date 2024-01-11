9 Travels Books That Every Wanderer Show Read
11 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
In A Sunburned Country, by Bill Bryson- The book revolves around Australia, the country that doubles as a continent, and a place with the friendliest inhabitants
Looking for Transwonderland, by Noo Saro-Wiwa - The book is filled with vivid descriptions of Nigeria, her homeland.
Love With a Chance of Drowning, by Torre DeRoche- The author explains her journey of overcoming her fear of the ocean to sail across the Pacific with her partner.
On the Road, by Jack Kerouac- A timeless classic about Sal who leaves New York and travels to the West with his friends on an incredible journey.
The Alchemist, by Paulo Coelho- An inspiring story about a young shepherd boy from Spain to Egypt as he follows his heart and flows where life takes him.
The Beach, by Alex Garland- A group of backpackers sets on an incredible journey to find their paradise.
The Caliph’s House: A Year in Casablanca by Tahir Shah- Shah weaves her story of transferring to Casablanca from England with her family.
The Lost City of Z, by David Grann- Percy Fawcett, an adventurer and explorer trekked through the Amazon jungle to find the fabled lost city of Z.
Vagabonding, by Rolf Potts- The book is about looking for adventure in normal life and life within the adventure.
