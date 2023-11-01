9 Trendy Karwa Chauth Hairstyles - In Pics
01 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Worried how to dress up this Karwa Chauth? Here are easy-to-make trendy hairstyles ideas to try.
Simple and straight hair with mid-parting is always a classic and elegant choice. Tuck it behind your ears, add the dash your jhumka and you are all set!
A casual bun with statement earriongs will surely amp up your festive season look.
Side parting bun with fish braids oozes nothing but elegance.
Lose waves in open hair adorned with baby's breath flowers is the latest trend to hop on.
Braided half pony is a timeless hairstyle that never goes out of style and amps up every look.
Take braiding to next level and embellish your long hair with gajra this Karwa Chauth.
Sleek bun with a gajra can never go wrong especially with a saree and statement jhumkas!
This Alia Bhatt approved braided half clutch hairstyle is ruling the trends this festive season.
Open and wavy hair make for a classic choice for people with mid length hair. I
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Immunity-Boosting Drinks for Weather Change