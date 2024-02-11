9 Trendy Silk Sarees of Mrunal Thakur That Will Never Go Out of Style
Mrunal Thakur takes the Indian route in a violet-coloured Banarasi silk saree for Rs 21k.
Mrunal Thakur looks like a haldi-ready bride in a bright yellow silk saree with a complementary red blouse.
Mrunal Thakur posed on the beach in a gorgeous navy blue saree with traditional jewellery.
Mrunal Thakur takes away our breath dusty pink silk saree with gold jhumkis and gajra.
Mrunal Thakur steals our hearts in her stunning raw mango saree in pink and yellow colour.
Mrunal Thakur redefines elegance in a stunning pink-coloured silk saree with embroidery and resham work.
Mrunal Thakur looks like a vision to behold in a black-coloured saree with a sleek pink border.
