9 Trendy Silk Sarees of Raashii Khanna That Will Mesmerise You Forever
Raashii Khanna serves breathtaking looks in gorgeous violet and golden-coloured silk saree. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse.
Raashii Khanna is all dolled up in a blue and peach-coloured silk saree. The 'Yodha' actress opted for a choker neckpiece and matching studs.
Raashii Khanna steals our hearts in a pink saree that comes with flower designs. She chose a sleeveless green blouse and gold jewellery to finish off her look.
Raashii Khanna's traditional red and gold silk saree left the internet gasping for oxygen.
Raashii Khanna looks like a vision in a parrot green silk saree paired with a purple blouse. She completed her look with a waist belt.
Raashii Khanna radiates an unreal glow in a yellow saree and contrasting pink blouse. She stole our hearts with that statement clutch.
Raashii Khanna wows her fans with a green and golden coloured silk saree. She added gajra and traditional jewellery to round up her desi look.
Raashii Khanna serves new bridal fashion goals with her silk saree. She paired it with a contrasting pink blouse with a golden sleeve.
